Ruben Amorim issues Bruno Fernandes injury update and confirms Kobbie Mainoo will miss Man Utd's clash with Newcastle

Speaking at his pre-Newcastle press conference, Amorim was asked whether Fernandes or Mainoo would be fit to feature in Friday's clash, to which he replied: "No, not for this game, they are recovering. I don’t think it will take a lot of time, I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno. I don’t want to say. I have an idea, of course, but let’s see. We have other players, we need to maybe see different ways of playing."

Additionally, Amorim also delivered updates on centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, who miss out against Newcastle due to respective hamstring and back problems. "We are still working with them. They are not available for this one, but let’s see for the next one," the United boss said of the duo.

Conversely, Amorim was full of praise for academy players Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey, who both made their debuts off the bench against Villa last weekend. "I think Jack Fletcher did a very good job, and that’s why when we have these opportunities, we need to give space to guys like Jack and the other ones," the United boss said.

And on the reaction to Fletcher and Lacey's respective debuts, Amorim added: "They are normal, they are good kids. The behaviour they have shown during this week are really good. I don't have the feeling that they were a little bit different because I played them for Manchester United.

"No, they are really focused, they are preparing for the game and they believe that they can play. That is a good feeling, so nothing different to what I saw in the last few weeks."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!