Ruben Amorim explains 'group decision' of Man Utd players not to wear jackets in support of LGBTQ+ community after Noussair Mazraoui refusal on religious grounds R. Amorim N. Mazraoui Manchester United Premier League

Ruben Amorim says it was a "group decision" from Manchester United players not to wear LGBTQ+ jackets due to Noussair Mazraoui's religious beliefs.