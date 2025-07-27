'The problem is he gets frustrated' - Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes can lose his temper despite heroics following pre-season brace

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted that club captain Bruno Fernandes loses his temper quite often on the pitch which in turn affects his focus on the match. Amorim shared an advice for compatriot on what to do on the field. Fernandes was on fire during the club's first pre-season friendly in the US tour as his brace helped United pip West Ham 2-1.

Amorim admitted Fernandes loses temper sometimes

Hailed compatriot's leadership

Scored a brace in Man Utd's win over West Ham