Sacked Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim sensationally accused of trying to 'engineer' Red Devils exit by 'blowing things up'

Amorim has been given the boot after just 14 months in charge, and less than 24 hours after a contentious 1-1 draw with Leeds after which Amorim publicly challenged the United board. Things came to a head because, according to The Sun Amorim wanted to leave and started to "blow things up" to effectively "engineer a departure".

Tension had been growing for weeks, particularly concerning transfer policy in the January window. Amorim felt he was not receiving the backing he anticipated and aired his frustrations, insisting he was the "manager" with full authority, not just a "head coach" expected to follow a strict structure under the directors of football and recruitment. This public outburst, following a series of disappointing results, was the final straw for the club's leadership.

Amorim's tenure was marked by inconsistency, he won only 24 of his 63 games in all competitions, the lowest of any permanent United manager in the Premier League era. The previous season, he led United to their lowest-ever Premier League finish of 15th place, though they did reach the Europa League final, which they lost to Tottenham.