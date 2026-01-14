Getty Images Sport
Roy Keane urged to make sensational Man Utd comeback by club legend - but ex-Barcelona boss backed for top job amid Red Devils' search for new permanent manager
Man Utd appoint Carrick as interim manager
It's been another chaotic season for United, who are once again looking for a permanent manager after the departure of Amorim. The former Portugal international arrived just over a year ago as the replacement for Erik ten Hag but struggled to implement the ideas that worked so well at Sporting CP with the United squad, with United deciding to axe him after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United earlier this month.
Darren Fletcher took over on a caretaker basis for two games, including the FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton, but Carrick has now been handed the reins for the rest of the season as the Red Devils bid to turn their campaign around.
Keane tipped to make Old Trafford return
While it was mainly between Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the interim job, there were also calls from a number of United legends for Keane to be given an opportunity. The iconic former Republic of Ireland international and pundit had spells in charge of Sunderland and Ipswich Town in the late 2000s and early 2010s, while more recently he was on the backroom staff for Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
Keane has often spoken about his frustration with the current state of affairs at Old Trafford, with a wide array of managers failing since Ferguson retired in 2013, and his former team-mate Jaap Stam has now also admitted he would love to see the 54-year-old manage United in the future.
Stam told Covers.com World Cup betting: "I'd love to see Roy Keane return to Manchester United in a coaching or management role. Although a lot of former players are talking about the club’s direction and decisions, a lot of those ex-United players are willing to help in any way they can, whether in a coaching or advisory position, because it’s in their best interest – they all want the club to succeed.
"To see Roy in that kind of role would be great, but nowadays football clubs are very cautious with how former players speak in the media. If you have your own voice and express your opinion about certain decisions, you risk offending people at the club, and they might not want your involvement."
Stam also tips PSG boss to take United job
However, Keane is not the only potential candidate to catch Stam's eye. The former defender also picked out ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who helped Paris Saint-Germain finally win the Champions League last season.
He added: "Luis Enrique would be a great fit as Manchester United’s permanent manager. He’s shown his class at Paris Saint-Germain and is a very good manager. He’s very committed to each club he works at and has a lot of passion for the game, which is what you need if you’re to succeed as a manager at a big club like United. He also plays very fluid and attractive football which is what fans and pundits are crying out for at Old Trafford.
"Luis Enrique gives license to his players to express themselves while maintaining his style of football and his system, which is a very positive trait to have as a manager. It could be difficult for United to tempt Enrique away from Paris given he seems settled at the Parc des Princes, however, he is entering the last 12 months of his contract, so there may be an opportunity to bring him to Manchester."
Carrick to take charge for first time in Manchester derby
While Keane will continue his work as a pundit for the time being, Carrick will take charge of his first game as United manager on Saturday when they entertain local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. Despite drawing three Premier League games in a row, a win would lift United up to fourth in the table, above Liverpool on goal difference.
