Roy Keane brutally labelled a 'c**t' by Mick McCarthy as ex-Ireland boss reignites feud with Man Utd legend

McCarthy and Keane - two outspoken individuals who have never been afraid to speak their mind - butted heads prior to the major international tournament. Their war of words unfolded in Saipan - the Pacific Ocean island that gives its name to a new movie - and resulted in Keane being sent home before a competitive ball was kicked in Japan and South Korea.

Keane took issue with the facilities being used by the Ireland squad at their training camp base, with no footballs being provided at one stage. His grievances were aired in public, with McCarthy considered to be - as head coach - partly responsible for the supposed failings.

Keane told reporters of rock-hard pitches: “I can't imagine any other countries in the world who are far worse off than us, playing on something like that.” He denied acting like a “prima donna” and pointed out that playing surfaces that were markedly different to those he was accustomed to gracing at Premier League giants United were “dangerous”.