Blow for Roy Keane! Man Utd icon's son-in-law AXED from Aston Villa Champions League squad after declaring excitement for European football

Emery made the bold decision to exclude defender Harwood-Bellis from Aston Villa’s 25-man squad for the upcoming Champions League league phase. The shock omission comes a mere 48 hours after the centre-back finalised his £25m move from Southampton on transfer deadline day.

Villa brought in the 24-year-old - who married Manchester United legend Keane's daughter, Leah, earlier this summer - to reinforce their defensive ranks following Ezri Konsa's £55m departure to Premier League champions Arsenal. However, Harwood-Bellis and fellow arrival Modou Keba Cisse were both left off the European list, alongside teenage forward Brian Madjo, who netted in Villa's recent Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Conversely, Emery found space for nine other new recruits in his selection, including high-profile additions Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leon Goretzka, Nicolas Jackson, Alejandro Garnacho, and Joao Gomes.



