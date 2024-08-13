Rosa Kafaji is a Gunner! Arsenal win race to sign Sweden wonderkid after rumours of interest from Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG

Getty Images/GOALAmeé RuszkaiRosa Kafaji is a Gunner! Arsenal win race to sign Sweden wonderkid after rumours of interest from Real Madrid, Juventus & PSGArsenal WomenWSLChampions LeagueSwedenBK Haecken FFDamallsvenskanWomen's footballArsenal have won the race for Sweden's talented young star Rosa Kafaji, who was rumoured to also have interest from Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal make Sweden star Kafaji third summer signingReal Madrid, Juventus & PSG rumoured to be interestedBut Gunners win race for 21-year-old forwardArticle continues below