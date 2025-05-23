Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos set to host third edition of 'The Beautiful Game' in Miami

The Beautiful Game Siddhant LazarRonaldinho and Roberto Carlos set to host third edition of 'The Beautiful Game' in MiamiRonaldinhoR. CarlosThe Brazilian soccer icons are set to bring their charity match back for it’s third edition with an impressive list of celebrities set to take partPrevious editions attracted over 17,500 fans in Miami (2022) and 14,500 in Orlando (2023)Lineup features soccer legends Terry, Makélélé, and Valderrama alongside NBA star NashEvent returns to Miami's Chase Stadium on June 7Get the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below