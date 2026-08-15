Anadolu Agency
Romelu Lukaku promises Fenerbahce fans more than just goals after completing move
Polyglot forward embraces challenge
Beyond his proven track record as a prolific goalscorer across Europe's elite competitions, Lukaku is widely renowned for his remarkable linguistic ability off the pitch. The seasoned marksman is fluent in seven languages: Dutch, French, English, Lingala, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. Determined to settle seamlessly into Turkish football culture, the Belgian is eager to master the local language to forge closer connections with team-mates, club staff, and Istanbul's passionate fan base.
- Belga
Summer recruit prioritises communication
Speaking during his official unveiling on Fenerbahce's YouTube channel, the summer signing outlined his ambition to quickly pick up the language: "I think I'll start lessons on Monday. I want to learn Turkish. At every club I've played for, I always wanted to be able to talk to the people. Hopefully, I'll be able to speak Turkish in three to four months. It won't be easy, but I will do my best."
He also shared his relief at finally getting the move over the line, adding: "You know, I've actually been waiting for this for a month. It's an honour to be here, something I've wanted for a long time."
Personal heritage inspires motivation
Lukaku's emotional bond with Turkey stems from his late father, who plied his trade in the country during the 1990s: "He played in Turkey back in 1996. That's why this beautiful country is a second home to me. I still remember those days vividly. That was when I realised I wanted to become a professional footballer."
He went on to reflect on the remarkable family ties linking him to his new club: "My brother [Jordan] played here as well. My father's last goal in Turkey was actually against Fener. And the only match I ever played in Turkey before was in this very stadium. Playing for Fenerbahce is something I needed."
- Anadolu Agency
European playoff tests loom
The experienced forward is now racing against the clock to build peak match fitness, leaving him doubtful for Saturday evening's Super Lig opener away at Genclerbirligi. Fenerbahce then turn their focus to a demanding Champions League play-off first leg against French outfit Olympique Lyon. With questions lingering over his overall readiness, it remains to be seen how quickly the Belgian can integrate and lead the line during a testing early run.
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