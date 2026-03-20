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Emanuele Tramacere

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Rome: 'just' €22 million in revenue from the Europa League

Roma have been defeated in their two-legged tie against Bologna, the European derby, and have officially bowed out of the 2025/2026 Europa League, a competition in which they were, on paper, among the favourites to win the title. The second leg, which ended 4–3 in favour of the Emilian side after extra time, therefore also brings to an end the financial windfall that the UEFA competition was providing for the club’s balance sheet.


Indeed, an analysis of the accounts carried out by Calcio e Finanza puts the prize money earned this season at a figure that is significantly lower than that received by clubs participating in the Champions League.


  • THE PARTICIPATION FEE

    Entry into the tournament – or rather, qualification for it – had guaranteed Roma €4.31 million out of the total €155 million. This figure is double the amount forecast for the 2021–24 period.

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  • PERFORMANCE BONUSES

    As always, during the League Phase, results from the eight matches yield financial bonuses for both wins and draws. Wins this season have earned €450,000 each, whilst draws have earned €150,000 each. With five wins and one draw, Roma have earned €2.4 million.

  • PLACING BONUS AND EIGHTH-PLACE BONUS

    Roma finished the League Phase in the top eight of the table, and their final position secured them €2.34 million, plus a further €600,000 in bonuses. This finish earned them direct qualification for the round of 16, which brought a further €1.75 million into the club’s coffers.

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  • EUROPEAN AND NON-EUROPEAN QUOTAS

    Since the changes to the competition structure were finalised, the concept of ‘value’ – divided into European and non-European components – has replaced the well-known ‘market pool’; this is effectively a combination of the previous market pool component and the individual coefficient of each club. From these two factors, Roma received €7.38 million and €2.88 million respectively.

  • HIGHER FIGURES THAN A YEAR AGO, BUT MUCH LOWER THAN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PRIZEMONEY

    In total, Roma’s final revenue therefore amounted to around €22 million, a slight improvement on the 2024/2025 season, which brought in around €20.5 million for the club, but still figures that are vastly lower than those, for example, received by all four Italian teams already eliminated from the Champions League (Napoli, for example, who failed to progress past the group stage, ended up with around €48.5 million).

  • ALL THE FIGURES IN DETAIL

    Shareholding: €4.31 million

    ‘European’ share: €7.38 million

    'Non-European' share: €2.88 million

    Performance bonus: €2.4 million

    League position bonus: €2.34 million

    Bonus for finishing between 1st and 8th place: €0.6 million

    Round of 16 bonus: €1.75 million

    TOTAL: €21.66 million


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