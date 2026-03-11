Rome, Gasperini: "We've been in crisis in attack for some time now, the Europa League is a priority."

"We have this situation in attack where we have definitely lost a lot of players compared to the first half of the season, such as Dovbyk, Ferguson, Dybala, Baldanzi and Soulé. However, we have Malen, who has definitely added value, even if we have lost a few players. We are trying to integrate other players, including Zaragoza, who did not play in the last match but who has always been on the pitch in previous matches. He arrived less than a month ago and has always played. Then, it's not easy for anyone to arrive in January and do what Malen did, but these are quite rare cases. It always takes a little longer to integrate players who arrive in January. I remain convinced that Zaragoza, for example, made an excellent assist, and I hope that in the next few games he can play a positive role. Those who arrive in January always have some difficulty settling in, even from a physical point of view, and need a few weeks to settle in properly. We are rotating players in that position, in the absence of Dybala, Soulé, etc., we are rotating several players. The one who is playing most consistently is definitely Pellegrini, and the others, such as Venturino, who has just returned, El Shharawy, who has been out for a long time, Zarogaza and Vaz, who have just arrived, are trying to settle in.