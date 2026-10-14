Roma vs Real Madrid quotes: Jose Mourinho, Antonio Rudiger, Endrick, and Federico Valverde on 4-3 UCL win

Real Madrid completed a astonishing Champions League comeback at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring three goals in a frantic final eight minutes to secure a 4-3 victory over Roma. Facing his former club, Jose Mourinho watched his side fall 3-1 down following a Donyell Malen double and Marten de Roon's opener.

Kylian Mbappe scored on his 100th Champions League appearance before the late drama unfolded.

Arda Guler delivered three consecutive set-pieces, allowing Carlos Espi, Player of the Match Endrick, and former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger to turn the match around.