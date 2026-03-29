Roma on Carlos Augusto: deadlock over contract renewal with Inter and links to Manu Koné – all the latest

It is not just the financial aspect that is causing things to drag out a little between Carlos Augusto and Inter, although, to be honest, there is a gap between what he wants and what the club is offering: the player is still eligible under the ‘Growth Decree’ and, according to rumours coming out of Viale della Liberazione, he has made it clear that he wants a salary of around €4 million. Inter are holding out just short of that, offering him a renewal worth €3.2 million per season plus bonuses, up to €3.5 million.

Carlos Augusto is 27 and believes the time has come for him to play regularly as a first-team regular. At Inter, he has never had this opportunity; as a third-choice full-back, he has always been blocked by Bastoni, and as a fifth-choice, he has always had Dimarco ahead of him. But what if Bastoni were to leave? Even then, Carlos might still not have resolved his issues, given that Inter could decide to switch to a back four, in which case Dimarco would still be the first-choice.