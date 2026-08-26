Roma face major dilemma over Indonesia-descent star Jayden Oosterwolde after alarming medical results!

The alarming medical findings have forced the club to thoroughly re-evaluate whether to proceed with the transfer or pull out of the deal entirely. Gian Piero Gasperini was keen to utilise the 25-year-old's versatility on the left flank or as a central defender, but the risk of a prolonged absence has altered plans. The underlying framework with Fenerbahce was agreed on a €1 million paid loan with a €15 million conditional obligation, alongside a €1.6 million four-year contract.