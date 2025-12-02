Getty/GOAL
Roma giving up on Joshua Zirkzee?! Serie A giants eye Mathys Tel swoop as potential alternative to Man Utd forward
Zirkzee ends goal drought
Zirkzee had endured an excruciating goal drought of nearly eight months, but he finally found the net in United’s Premier League win over Palace on Sunday afternoon. His strike was a well-taken equaliser, and it was not only his first since April, when he scored against Lyon in the Europa League, but also his first in England’s top flight in close to a year. It was a moment that not only eased personal pressure but also revived questions about his immediate future.
Speaking to TNT Sport after the match, the 23-year-old could barely hide his relief.
"A great feeling, you know, it’s always a good feeling to score but most importantly it got us back into the game." he said. "It was all about the three points today, just very happy that we got them, very important. When asked about the pressure of going without a goal while playing for United he said: “It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and you have to perform, so if you don’t score for a long time then it can get to you. But I’m surrounded by great players, great people and we help each other every day and they made it quite easy for me. Today is just a reward I think for patience, hard work and trying to be consistent and I’m just thankful to the manager as well, staff, everyone. A good environment."
Roma’s pursuit complicates after his comments
Il Messaggero report that the Italian club have been in dialogue with the striker’s representatives for weeks. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini has categorised Zirkzee as his priority target, and sporting director Frederic Massara has been pushing to arrange an initial loan agreement. However, Zirkzee’s post-match declaration of happiness at United has reportedly unsettled the Serie A club. While his desire for minutes remains known, his public tone of contentment is viewed as a potential obstacle, raising doubts about whether he would push for a mid-season departure. Amorim is also relying on Zirkzee to lead the line while summer signing Benjamin Sesko is out injured, with United's frontline set to be depleted further when Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo head to the AFCON.
Tel moves up the shortlist
With the Zirkzee plan suddenly at risk, Roma are widening their search and Tel has quickly risen to the top of the list. The Tottenham forward has faced his own struggles for game time, offering an opportunity the Giallorossi believe they can exploit. Tel’s last Premier League start dates back to October. Although he scored in a 2-2 draw against United, he has since been restricted largely to late substitute appearances, including in Spurs’ latest clash with Fulham. Roma see this stagnation as a window to tempt him with a more significant role in Italy.
What comes next?
As January draws closer, Roma must now make a firm decision. Whether they return for Zirkzee with renewed conviction or pivot fully toward Tel may define the direction of their winter window.
