Roma eye surprise Chelsea attacker as Plan B after failed Alejandro Garnacho pursuit

The Giallorossi have been left frustrated in their pursuit of attacking talent this summer, particularly after seeing primary target Garnacho slip through their fingers. Roma had been considered the frontrunners for the Argentine international's signature once Chelsea made him available for transfer, but the winger ultimately chose to join Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan deal.

With the Garnacho door firmly shut, Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico has identified Gittens as a viable alternative to bolster the club's creative ranks, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Tuttomercato. The England youth international finds himself in a similar predicament to Garnacho at Stamford Bridge, having struggled to cement a starting spot during his debut season. The report suggests that Roma could explore a loan move for the former Borussia Dortmund starlet.



