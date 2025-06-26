Arsenal, Bayern Munich & the six best transfer options for Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo - ranked

The out-of-favour Brazilian forward has plenty of suitors as he weighs up a potential exit from the Spanish capital

Real Madrid and Rodrygo no longer seem like a great match. Perhaps they never were one. But the writing seems to be on the wall for the mightily talented Brazilian forward. He's an excellent left winger - probably in the top 10 in the world, stuck behind two of the top three, both team-mates. He is never going to be able to play in his preferred position for Madrid.

He knows this, and Madrid know it, too. Xabi Alonso hasn't really given him a chance during the Club World Cup, and Carlo Ancelotti made it pretty clear, too, that he didn't fancy Rodrygo in his XI towards the end of last season. Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are both getting in ahead of him. It is time to move on - no matter Alonso's attempts to put on a united front in press conferences of late.

But where to now? Rodyrgo is a tough player to figure out. He is certainly a left-sided forward of some description, but his exact fit in a starting XI is up for debate. His versatility is invaluable, but this is a player whose talent really needs to be maximised in a team that can cater to his needs. Arsenal seem the most likely fit, but there are a few other suitors who could use a player who undoubtedly has the potential to be truly world class.

Article continues below

GOAL looks at the best possible destinations for the Brazilian star...