Rodrigo Bentancur stretchered off for Tottenham in worrying scenes after suffering nasty head injury against Leicester

Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off in worrying scenes after suffering a head injury against Leicester.

  • Tottenham at Leicester for Premier League opener
  • Bentancur suffers nasty-looking injury
  • Stretchered off in second half
