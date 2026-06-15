'They don’t get past midfield' - Rodri takes aim at Cape Verde tactics after Spain's frustrating World Cup opener

Spain captain Rodri did not hold back in his assessment of Cape Verde’s performance after his side were frustrated in their Group H opener. The Manchester City midfielder suggested that the opposition showed very little ambition to actually play football, choosing instead to camp in their own defensive third for the duration of the match.

Speaking to La 1 after the final whistle, Rodri expressed his annoyance at the tactical setup of the World Cup newcomers. "It wasn’t meant to be. There’s little to complain about," he said. "We knew it was a game that required patience. They sat back and they dropped back very quickly. We couldn’t put it in. We created chances but couldn’t finish. The positive thing is that they barely created anything against us. We need to improve our finishing.

When pressed specifically on the underdog's style of play, Rodri added: "That’s how they play. They don’t get past midfield. It’s a matter of improving our finishing."