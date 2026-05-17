‘Not easy’ - Rodri ramps up Premier League title pressure on Arsenal as Man City’s Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder plays mind games

Rodri believes the weight of history and the pressure of the moment could play into City's hands. Arsenal are chasing their first top-flight crown in over two decades, and the Spain international suggests that closing out a title race is significantly harder than it looks from the outside.

Speaking at Wembley on Saturday, the Ballon d’Or winner told Hayters: "It's a confidence boost [winning the FA Cup] but we don’t lose our calm, still two games to play, they are massive and they are very, very tough. Everything can happen. We need them to drop points, which could happen in the next game [against Burnley] or the last one [against Crystal Palace]. If I was in their position, it's not easy to finish the task. We have to be there pushing until the end."