Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-CHELSEAAFP
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Rodri 'calm' over Man City contract talks as midfielder prioritises Premier League title battle with Arsenal

Transfers
Manchester City
Premier League
Rodri

Manchester City midfield anchor Rodri has insisted he is in no rush to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium despite his current contract situation. The Spain international is choosing to focus entirely on the pitch as Pep Guardiola’s side looks to stave off the challenge of Arsenal in a gruelling Premier League title race.

  • Rodri has emerged as perhaps the most indispensable component of Pep Guardiola’s tactical machine, but questions regarding his long-term future have begun to circulate. While the club are keen to tie down their midfield general to a bumper new deal, the player himself is maintaining a relaxed stance as the season reaches its climax.

    In comments highlighted by Marca, Rodri addressed the ongoing speculation regarding his next move. "I'm calm,' he asserted. "To be honest, I don't think much about my future right now because there is another priority. I only think about my club ending the season with the most titles possible – we have the chance to lift the Premier League – and then the World Cup."

    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Focus remains on Arsenal title battle

    The primary reason for Rodri’s decision to park contract talks is the intensity of the Premier League title race. Arsenal have pushed the defending champions to the limit, and the Spaniard is well aware that a single slip-up could hand the advantage to Mikel Arteta’s side in the final weeks of the campaign.

    He clarified: "As I have said before, I am only thinking about my team and ending the season with the most titles possible. We have the chance to win the Premier League and then the World Cup. Currently, I don't think much about my future. I will be honest with you because there is another priority."

  • A cautious return to action

    City's midfield anchor made his long-awaited return to the pitch on Saturday, helping his side lift their eighth FA Cup as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Rodri had been sidelined for the previous five matches due to a groin issue, and he admitted that his recovery has been a "rollercoaster" of doubt.

    "Choosing the moment to return was not easy because I would try and find myself with doubts," the Spaniard explained. "I also had doubts before starting the game today, but it ended very well, and these are sixty minutes that are very good for my body."

    Despite feeling he is still 20% off of his peak physical condition, he expressed confidence that he will be at his best within weeks.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-CHELSEAAFP

    No rush for Rodri

    Having registered two goals in 32 appearances for City so far this term, Rodri remains tied to a contract that runs until 2027. This provides both the club and the player significant breathing room before any sense of urgency truly sets in during the transfer windows.

Premier League
Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI