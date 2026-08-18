Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Pep Guardiola played secret role in convincing Rodri to reject Real Madrid for Barcelona transfer
Guardiola convinces Rodri to join Barcelona
Rodri has arrived in Catalonia to finalise a major move to Barcelona this summer after rejecting interest from Real Madrid. The midfielder was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup and remains among the frontrunners for this year's Ballon d'Or. Despite recent physical issues, the Spain star attracted interest from several top European clubs following his outstanding international performances.
A move to the Santiago Bernabeu appeared close, but the midfielder ultimately opted for the Catalan giants. A crucial conversation with Guardiola proved decisive in changing Rodri's mind. The former City boss persuaded him that his style of play was far better suited to Barcelona.
- Getty Images
Inside the talk that turned the tide
Details of Guardiola's intervention were revealed on Spanish television show El Chiringuito. Reporter Juanfe Sanz disclosed that Rodri sought Guardiola's personal opinion before finalising his next club, owing to their close relationship outside of football.
Guardiola advised the midfielder to choose the Catalan side, emphasising that Barcelona's tactical approach would allow him to settle seamlessly. His guidance proved pivotal in convincing Rodri to change direction. Sensing that Blaugrana offered a tactical environment similar to what he experienced under Guardiola in Manchester, the Spanish international decided to commit his future to the Camp Nou side.
Real Madrid style raised major concerns
Guardiola's advice reinforced doubts Rodri already harboured regarding a move to Los Blancos. The Spanish star had reservations about fitting into Jose Mourinho's tactical system in the capital. Tensions surrounding the Ballon d'Or and his potential relationship with Vinicius Junior also weighed on his mind following previous events between the two figures. Ultimately, Barca offered a style of football far more aligned with Guardiola's philosophy at The Cityzens, making the decision much clearer for the midfielder.
- Getty
Golden future lies ahead at Camp Nou
Having chosen Barca over their fierce rivals, Rodri is now set to undergo a medical examination before finalising the details of his move. Subsequently, he will be officially unveiled as a new Blaugrana player and begin a new chapter in his career in his home country.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting