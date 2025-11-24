When is Rodri back?! Pep Guardiola reveals Man City's cautious plan for Ballon d'Or winner's latest injury return

Rodri suffered a devastating ACL injury in September 2024 that prevented him from forming part of a Premier League title defence at the Etihad Stadium - with that crown eventually being surrendered to Liverpool. More minor knocks were picked up when competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

City have always been aware of the need to handle Rodri with care, with the hope being that he could play his way towards full sharpness. Another setback was suffered, though, when lining up against Brentford last month. The 29-year-old midfielder was forced out of that contest inside the opening 20 minutes due to his persistent knee injury.

Rodri's absence has impacted the Cityzens' performance on the field. It was only after the Spaniard's injury last season that City lost form and momentum and were nearly out of the Premier League title race by the start of 2025. This season, City have started on a bright note but with Rodri featuring sparingly, their performances have been inconsistent.