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Roberto Martinez reveals what will 'retire' Cristiano Ronaldo - and it's not age as Portuguese GOAT prepares to grace 2026 World Cup at 41
Ronaldo chasing down 1,000 goals and more major trophies
An unfortunate injury has been nursed of late, but Ronaldo has been able to keep himself in peak physical condition for much of his record-shattering career. That is because he puts endless hours of work in behind the scenes - keeping both his body and mind as sharp as possible.
Remarkable longevity has been enjoyed as a result, with a lucrative contract in the Saudi Pro League running until 2027. It has been suggested that CR7 will play on somewhere beyond that point - regardless of whether his 1,000 competitive goals target has been reached or not.
While he still has the hunger to compete, with major trophies all that he has ever dealt in, there is no reason for iconic boots to be hung up. Martinez admits as much, with the Spaniard expecting the GOAT of Portuguese football to bow out on his own terms at some point in the long-term future.
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When will Ronaldo retire? Martinez discusses end date
Speaking to The Guardian of Ronaldo and when he could walk away, Martinez said: “We have to accept there’s a debate because there’s only one Ronaldo, a historic icon who changed football: get in a lift and the conversation is the weather or Ronaldo.
“Everyone has an opinion but it’s based on a perception of Ronaldo, a period of him. The biggest error people make is not analysing him today. After the Euros it was: ‘Portugal didn’t win because Cristiano’s playing.’ We win the Nations League and it’s: ‘What will Portugal do when Ronaldo retires?’
“I always thought it was the body that retires a player, but it’s the head. Cristiano’s head hasn’t taken that decision at 40, 41. An elite player is not the talent, it’s the mentality, the resilience.
“He’s not the Manchester United or Real Madrid winger; he’s a No. 9 in the area. We depend on him to open spaces, score goals. Cristiano’s last three years in the national team were earned, day-by-day: he’s scored 25 in 30 games. I evaluate talent, experience, attitude today, and decisions are never taken in an office; they’re taken on a pitch, football takes them.”
Martinez got an early taste of Ronaldo’s mindset after being handed the reins of Portugal. He added on sounding out the five-time Ballon d’Or winner: “When I visited Ronaldo, I wanted to know how he felt. Players over 30 start to think that maybe the international break is a moment to breathe, regenerate. But Ronaldo’s attitude is always: ‘I’m here for the national team, whatever you need.’”
Can Ronaldo emulate Messi by winning the World Cup?
Ronaldo has reached 226 caps and 143 goals for his country - numbers that nobody else in the men’s game can claim to have matched. Another opportunity to complete his glittering medal collection will be presented this summer, with CR7 determined to emulate eternal rival Lionel Messi when it comes to capturing a global crown.
Martinez is, however, adamant that no added pressure is being placed on his squad. The Spaniard added: “I wouldn’t say there’s an anxiety in Portugal to win the World Cup; I would say it’s excitement, hope. That comes with these players. We’re talking about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United captain [Bruno Fernandes]. The Porto captain [Diogo Costa]. The Man City captain [Bernardo Silva]. Four important players at the European champions [Paris Saint-Germain]. That makes the Portuguese people feel good.
“We know we’ve never won the World Cup; that tells us it’s hard. We know things can change fast, that talent alone is not enough, that small details can go against you, and of course it’s a hammer blow when you don’t succeed, but let us dream. I think we can. And that’s the attitude I want our team to have.”
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Portugal fixtures: USMNT friendly and World Cup clashes
Portugal, who are without Ronaldo at present as they prepare for a friendly date with the USMNT on Tuesday, will kick off their World Cup campaign against DR Congo or Jamaica on June 17. From there, they will face Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K.