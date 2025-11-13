AFP
Roberto Mancini is back! Ex-Man City and Inter boss follows in Barcelona legend Xavi's footsteps as new head coach role confirmed
Mancini returns to the dugout in Qatar
Mancini is officially back on the touchline after being unveiled as the new head coach of Al Sadd, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the reigning Qatari champions. The 60-year-old returns to management for the first time since stepping down as Saudi Arabia coach in October 2024. Mancini had held talks with Nottingham Forest about replacing Ange Postecoglou this season, but the Premier League club ultimately chose Sean Dyche, opening the door for Al Sadd to make their move.
The appointment marks a significant coup for the Doha-based club, who previously revived their project through Xavi Hernandez, before the Barca legend made his return to Spain. With Mancini now stepping into the same role once occupied by Xavi, Al Sadd are again banking on a high-profile leader to elevate standards and reassert dominance in Qatar.
- AFP
What Mancini’s arrival means for Al Sadd’s ambitions
Mancini’s arrival signals a clear strategic shift. His resume - from winning City’s first Premier League title, to lifting the Euro 2020 trophy with Italy underlines Al Sadd’s ambition to modernise and compete internationally. This move also comes at a period of transition for the club, who currently sit sixth in the Qatar Stars League and recently dismissed Felix Sanchez. The board are aiming for a reset built on elite coaching experience and star names.
That approach is further highlighted by the permanent signing of Roberto Firmino from Al-Ahli, giving the Italian an immediate marquee player to build his attack around. The Firmino-Mancini partnership is viewed internally as a new foundation for a long-term rebuild.
From City glory to Doha: Mancini’s next chapter
After leaving City in 2013, Mancini has managed across various clubs across Europe like Galatasaray, Inter, Zenit and Italy before taking charge of Saudi Arabia. His return to the Middle East now places him at Qatar’s most successful club, one that has historically attracted high-profile talent both on and off the pitch. The likes of Spain legends Raul and Xavi have played for the Qatari club, and the latter went on to coach them to the Stars League title, among other trophies.
Mancini turns 61 later this month, adding an extra milestone to a comeback that he hopes will restore his managerial momentum. His versatility and experience across top leagues make him a strong fit for a squad seeking tactical clarity and discipline.
- AFP
What comes next for Al Sadd under Mancini?
The ex-Inter boss will take charge of his first match on November 24, away to Al-Wahda in the AFC Champions League. Until then, interim manager Sergio Alegre continues to oversee training. With Al Sadd pushing to climb the table and recalibrate their identity, all eyes will be on whether Mancini can spark an immediate reaction and emulate the success Xavi once delivered in Doha.
Advertisement