Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez make history as first stars to win Asian and European Champions Leagues after ex-Liverpool forward inspires Al-Ahli to final win against Kawasaki Frontale
Al-Ahli trio Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez made history when the Saudi Arabian side won the AFC Champions League final on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Firmino sets up two as Al-Ahli win
- UCL winners Mendy & Mahrez also involved
- Saudi side unbeaten in competition