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Roberto De Zerbi 'open' to taking Tottenham job immediately as Spurs rush to prepare five-year contract
A desperate rescue mission
Tottenham are searching for their third manager of a chaotic season following the sacking of Tudor, whose tenure lasted just 44 days. The north London club has fallen into a serious relegation battle, currently sitting just one point above the drop zone with only seven matches remaining. While Mauricio Pochettino remains a popular target among the hierarchy, his commitments with the USA national team make an immediate appointment impossible. Consequently, Spurs have accelerated their pursuit of De Zerbi, who has been unattached since leaving Marseille in February, as they look to avoid dropping out of the top flight for the first time since 1977.
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The possession philosophy
Despite his reputation for attractive, possession-based football, De Zerbi's track record as a mid-season appointment raises questions about his ability to provide an instant 'bounce'. During his time at Brighton, he failed to win any of his first five matches, and similar struggles occurred during his stints at Palermo and Benevento. However, the Italian remains highly regarded for his tactical innovation and his ability to elevate mid-table sides to European qualification.
According to reports from Sky in Italy, while De Zerbi initially intended to evaluate his options in the summer, he is now willing to step in immediately as Tottenham's new head coach. Spurs are expected to hold talks over a five-year contract proposal, as the club prefers a permanent appointment following Tudor's exit.
A growing moral divide
Several prominent Tottenham supporter groups, including Proud Lilywhites, Women of the Lane, and Spurs Reach, have met the potential appointment with significant backlash. These concerns stem from De Zerbi’s vocal support of Mason Greenwood during their time together at Marseille, which many fans feel contradicts the values of the club.
In a joint stance against the move, the Proud Lilywhites stated: "When someone in that position publicly defends a player like Mason Greenwood and frames it in a way that downplays the seriousness of what happened, it matters. We are asking for accountability, transparency and leadership that reflects the values this club claims to stand for. No to De Zerbi." Women of the Lane added that the Italian’s previous comments raise "serious questions about judgement and leadership," arguing this is not an appointment the club should make.
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The fight for top-flight status
Tottenham's immediate future hinges on a high-stakes trip to Sunderland on April 12, where anything less than a victory could see them slip into the bottom three. If De Zerbi is appointed before then, he will face a brutal induction with almost zero margin for error as he attempts to instill a complex tactical system in a squad that is currently devoid of confidence. Beyond the pitch, the board faces a public relations battle to reconcile the appointment with a fanbase that is increasingly vocal about the ethical direction of the club.