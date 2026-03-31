Roberto De Zerbi reaches agreement in principle with Tottenham to replace Igor Tudor as manager

The north London club has moved swiftly to fill the vacuum left by Tudor, whose interim tenure ended on Sunday after just 44 days and seven disastrous games in charge. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, De Zerbi and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle, with the former Marseille manager giving his final approval to the move less than two months after leaving France. While Tottenham's hierarchy had originally identified the 46-year-old as a primary target for the summer, the club’s precarious league position - sitting just one point above the Premier League's bottom three - forced their hand to accelerate the appointment.