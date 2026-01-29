Roberto De Zerbi in 'great danger' at Marseille! Ex-Brighton boss at risk of SACK after French club's dramatic Champions League exit

A week after a 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool in the Champions League, Marseille put in an abject display against Brugge, before Benfica's chaotic win over Madrid ensured they went through on goal difference. Of all those left disappointed on Wednesday night, Marseille may have been the most crestfallen of all. After the contest, De Zerbi admitted this was a "very bad day" for his side.

The former Brighton head coach said: "We started the match very badly, we knew they would come out very strong, but we conceded two goals. After that, we attacked, but it didn’t work. Even in the second half, we knew Forbs’ speed was superior to Medina’s. And we didn’t manage to score, neither in the first half nor in the second. We could have been more attentive without exposing ourselves so much. We have to ask for forgiveness because this is a very bad day."

Marseille's sporting director, Medhi Benatia, was livid at Les Olympiens' defeat but seemed to direct his ire towards the players rather than De Zerbi.

He added: "I hope that the players are aware that tonight is a professional foul. I've lost games in my career, I've rarely felt that sense of shame, being able to concede six goals in two games. I want it to have consequences on the rest of the season."