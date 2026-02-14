(C)Getty Images
Roberto De Zerbi's brutal treatment of ex-Marseille star revealed following fiery Italian's acrimonious exit
Dressing room tension at Marseille
De Zerbi's time at Marseille did not unravel quietly and one moment in particular involving Murillo has come to symbolise how relations behind the scenes deteriorated.
During a post-match video analysis session, the Italian coach singled out the Panama international in front of the squad and directly questioned both his performances and mentality. According to accounts from within the dressing room, De Zerbi bluntly informed the defender he was not part of his plans moving forward.
Murillo was reportedly stunned by the exchange, which occurred in front of team-mates rather than privately. The incident created an immediate ripple inside the squad and quickly became a talking point among players already struggling to adapt to the coach's extremely demanding approach.
De Zerbi's coaching style has always been intense, but at Marseille it increasingly turned confrontational as results fluctuated. Training sessions were described as relentless and video meetings particularly forensic, with individuals frequently called out for positional mistakes or lapses in concentration.
For Murillo, the public nature of the criticism was the key issue. The defender had been a regular part of the rotation and believed he was fulfilling his boss' tactical instructions, making the declaration about his future all the more jarring. From that point onward, relations between coach and squad began to visibly fracture.
Murillo confrontation a sign of things to come
Murillo's situation exposed a broader problem at the club. De Zerbi had grown frustrated with what he felt was a lack of tactical discipline and competitive edge across the group.
The coach repeatedly emphasised that his teams require absolute concentration in build-up play and defensive positioning. Any deviation from structure, particularly from defenders, undermined the entire system. Murillo, an aggressive and athletic defender by profile, sometimes prioritised duels over positional structure - something De Zerbi considered unacceptable.
Players began to feel the demands were crossing from exacting into personal. Marseille's uneven results heightened the pressure and several squad members reportedly felt confidence was being eroded rather than built.
De Zerbi doubles down on approach
Rather than softening his stance, De Zerbi maintained that his standards had to remain uncompromising. The former Brighton coach has long defended his methods as necessary for elite football.
He previously explained his philosophy by saying: "I want players with hunger. Talent is not enough. If you lose concentration for one second, the whole structure collapses."
In internal discussions, he is said to have reiterated that reputation or status would not protect anyone from criticism.
However, the squad's response was mixed. Some players appreciated the clarity, but others felt exposed and demoralised. The repeated public critiques created an uneasy environment, especially during a run of heavy defeats that amplified scrutiny from supporters and media.
Life away from Marseille
De Zerbi's departure followed shortly after the internal tensions became impossible to ignore. Results had declined and the atmosphere around the club was described as fractured, with the Murillo episode often cited as the moment relations truly turned.
The defender himself remained professional and continued training, but the episode left a lasting impression among team-mates. It became shorthand for the disconnect between the manager's expectations and the players' experience under his leadership.
Ultimately, Marseille opted for change, bringing an abrupt end to a tenure that had begun so positively. De Zerbi's tactical reputation remains intact, yet his spell in the south of France is now remembered as much for confrontation as for coaching innovation.
Murillo, meanwhile, continued his career away from the immediate spotlight at Besiktas.
