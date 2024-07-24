Greenwood-De-Zerbi-Man-UtdGetty/GOAL
Richard Mills

Roberto De Zerbi was 'major attraction' for Mason Greenwood to join Marseille from Man Utd as ex-Brighton boss 'called him every day' during transfer negotiations

Mason GreenwoodMarseilleManchester UnitedRoberto De ZerbiTransfersPremier LeagueLigue 1

New Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi was reportedly a 'major attraction' for Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United for the French side.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Greenwood swaps Man Utd for Marseille
  • De Zerbi 'major attraction' in move
  • Ex-Brighton boss called him daily before transfer
Article continues below