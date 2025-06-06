Robert Pires, Claude Makelele, Cafu & Laura Georges: Inside Gatorade 5v5 in Munich for Champions League final

On the eve of PSG vs Inter in the Champions League final, Gatorade invited youngsters from around the world for a special tournament

Football can, should and often is a force for good. It is more than winning and losing, rather more about spirit and community, happiness and enjoyment, no matter your age, background, philosophy or all else.

Sport allows people from all walks of life, be they adolescent or adult, to dream. For 14 to 16-year-olds who aspire to make it as professional footballers, Gatorade's 5v5 Tournament - running since 2016 - is almost on a plain of fantasy. Grassroots tournament at local level decide national champions for boys and girls all over the world, with these winners representing their respective countries facing off in the host city of the Champions League final. The prize is a trip to that showpiece event, this year held at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

The last four - two boys' finalists and two girls' finalists - also had the chance to meet several icons of the game. Cesc Fabregas was one of the marquee names to pop by, with Robert Pires, Claude Makelele, Cafu and Laura Georges all attending the last day of festivities in Munich's Olympiapark and later playing in a legends' match to wrap up proceedings. GOAL had the chance to speak with the quartet about their involvement in the initiative and what's kept them coming back each year.