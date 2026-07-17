'What a game!' - Robert Lewandowski jokes with Thomas Muller as Bayern Munich legends reunite despite cancelled MLS showdown between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps

Despite missing out on a pitch battle, the two European football icons caught up away from the stadium and shared their reunion on their respective Instagram accounts. "What a game today! Great to see you, Thomas Müller," wrote Lewandowski, joking about the cancellation.

Muller quickly replied to his former strike partner on his own social media channels. He wrote on the Instagram post: "The boys are back in town", adding on X: "Not the meeting we were hoping for but still enjoyable. Always a pleasure @_rl9 - see you again in October !!!"



