'I won't resign' - Robert Lewandowski offered route back to Poland national team despite sensational outburst as coach remains defiant after Finland defeat
Poland manager Michal Probierz asserted that he won't step down from his post, while keeping doors for Robert Lewandowski's return open.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lewandowski stripped of armband by Probierz
- Striker won't play for Poland with current boss is in charge
- Head coach won't resign but leaves return door open