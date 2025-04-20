Robert Lewandowski to miss El Clasico! Barcelona's fears are confirmed as star striker suffers lengthy injury to keep him out of Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is set to be out injured for around three weeks and will miss the Blaugrana's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.
- Robert Lewandowski injured during Barca's Celta win
- Barcelona confirm injury to the semitendinosus muscle
- Will miss three weeks of action including El Clasico final