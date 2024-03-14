Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
Soham Mukherjee

‘That seems poetic’ - Rob McElhenney sends heartwarming League One target to legendary Wrexham fan on his 100th birthday after seeing League Two prediction come true

WrexhamLeague TwoFan stories

Rob McElhenney sent heartwarming wishes to a Wrexham fan on his 100th birthday after seeing his League Two prediction come true a year ago.

  • Wrexham's oldest fan, Arthur Massey, receives birthday wish
  • Massey featured in 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries
  • McElhenney sets ambitious League One target

