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Riyad Mahrez sees contract terminated by Al-Ahli after announcing Algeria retirement as transfer speculation grows
Al-Ahli confirm Mahrez departure
Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli have confirmed that Mahrez has left the club with immediate effect, bringing an end to his three-year stay in Jeddah. The club released an official statement on social media to bid farewell to the 35-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2023.
In a heartfelt message posted on X, the club said: "Three unforgettable years. Countless magical moments. A legacy that will forever live in the hearts of every Al Ahli fan."
Despite the warm sentiments from the hierarchy, the move has reportedly caused friction with a section of the fan base that was desperate to see the creative winger remain at the club for the final year of his contract.
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International retirement sets the stage
The news of his club exit follows closely on the heels of Mahrez's emotional announcement regarding his future with the Algerian national team. Speaking after a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup round of 32, the veteran forward confirmed that his time representing the Desert Foxes had come to an end. It was an emotional conclusion to a 12-year international career that saw him earn 119 caps and lead his nation to AFCON glory in 2019.
Confirming the decision to the media, Mahrez admitted: "It's my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game."
The timing of his Al-Ahli departure suggests a total reset for the player, who now finds himself a free agent while transfer speculation begins to swirl across Europe and beyond.
A trophy-laden spell in Jeddah
Mahrez was central to the Saudi team's successes, contributing heavily to their silverware haul. He departs with two AFC Champions League Elite titles and a Saudi Super Cup to his name, having established himself as one of the most productive players in the league's history. His statistics are equally impressive, having recorded 37 goals and 50 assists in 122 appearances across all competitions.
The Algerian superstar is the latest high-profile name to leave the club this summer as the board looks to overhaul the squad. He follows former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie out of the exit door, with rumours suggesting that Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez could be the next star to be sacrificed as part of a major rebuilding project under the current management.
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What next for the former City star?
While Al-Ahli prepare to enter the transfer market for a high-profile replacement, Mahrez's future remains a subject of intense debate. Reports have already begun linking the winger with a potential move to the Turkish Super Lig, with Fenerbahce mentioned as a possible destination. There is also the prospect of a return to French football, where he spent his formative years with Le Havre before his historic rise at Leicester City.
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