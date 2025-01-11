Rio Ngumoha makes Liverpool history as 16-year-old ex-Chelsea starlet STARTS in FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley

Getty Images SportAdam DruryRio Ngumoha makes Liverpool history as 16-year-old ex-Chelsea starlet STARTS in FA Cup clash against Accrington StanleyLiverpoolFA CupLiverpool vs AccringtonRio Ngumoha has become Liverpool's youngest ever FA Cup player as he was named in their starting XI to take on Accrington Stanley.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool's Rio Ngumoha starts against Accrington StanleyWinger turned 16 in AugustBecomes the club's youngest ever FA Cup playerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱