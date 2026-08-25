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Rio Ferdinand names the shock Premier League striker Man Utd MUST sign
Ferdinand demands a new striker signing
Ferdinand believes United should explore a surprise transfer for Aston Villa striker Watkins before the summer window closes. The former defender also strongly criticised the club for failing to challenge Chelsea for Welbeck's signature. Watkins appears destined to leave Villa Park in the coming weeks following a noticeable absence from the first-team squad. The 30-year-old forward was completely left out of the matchday selection for Villa's dismal 4-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton.
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Budget questions and missed transfer opportunities
Speaking on his YouTube channel following United's shock defeat to Hull City, Ferdinand questioned the club's remaining transfer budget. He wondered if Carrick's recruitment team could still afford a high-profile addition to the frontline after focusing heavily on other areas of the pitch.
"The big question is, does United’s budget stretch to go and get an Ollie Watkins or someone like that now?" Ferdinand asked his viewers.
He also voiced his deep disappointment over Welbeck's cheap move to Stamford Bridge. Ferdinand added: "If Danny Welbeck was on the market, and he clearly was, that’s one who Man United should have gone for because he could still have had an important role to play despite being happy to be on the bench at this stage of his career."
Attacking struggles and impressive Watkins statistics
Watkins has been a remarkably prolific figure for Villa, scoring a total of 108 goals since arriving from Brentford in 2020. Meanwhile, United have largely focused on bolstering their midfield this summer, bringing in Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba. Consequently, £73m striker signing Benjamin Sesko was surprisingly left on the bench against Hull, with Matheus Cunha preferred to lead the line.
Ferdinand highlighted Sesko's importance moving forward in the new campaign, saying: "The importance of Benjamin Sesko is huge, especially going to a place like that. You need him in the team and I’m interested to see how he does this season in that sense."
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What's next for Man Utd?
As the transfer deadline rapidly approaches, it remains to be seen if United will act on Ferdinand's advice and pursue a deal for Watkins. For now, the immediate focus at Old Trafford shifts to bouncing back from their frustrating opening-day setback. Carrick's team will now prepare to face another newly promoted Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in a Premier League match on Sunday.
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