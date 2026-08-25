Rio Ferdinand names the shock Premier League striker Man Utd MUST sign

Speaking on his YouTube channel following United's shock defeat to Hull City, Ferdinand questioned the club's remaining transfer budget. He wondered if Carrick's recruitment team could still afford a high-profile addition to the frontline after focusing heavily on other areas of the pitch.

"The big question is, does United’s budget stretch to go and get an Ollie Watkins or someone like that now?" Ferdinand asked his viewers.

He also voiced his deep disappointment over Welbeck's cheap move to Stamford Bridge. Ferdinand added: "If Danny Welbeck was on the market, and he clearly was, that’s one who Man United should have gone for because he could still have had an important role to play despite being happy to be on the bench at this stage of his career."