Rio Ferdinand claims Man Utd made 'absolute balls-up' with £16m sale of 'class' player

Fast forward to the present day, and the now-34-year-old Welbeck is enjoying something of a renaissance at Brighton. The veteran striker has started the 2025–26 Premier League season on fire, netting five goals in nine Premier League appearances. His resurgence has caught the attention of Ferdinand, who believes the former Arsenal man deserves serious consideration for a recall to the England squad as Harry Kane's understudy.

"He’s second to Harry Kane," Ferdinand said. "If you’re talking form right now and the squad was being picked tomorrow, Danny Welbeck has to go, no?"

Ferdinand argued that Welbeck’s wealth of experience and his ability to adapt make him a perfect choice for Thomas Tuchel.

"Experience can do different types of things on the pitch for you," he added. "He can run in behind if need be, we saw that at Old Trafford, he can come short and link play as well as anybody outside of Harry Kane. He’s an all-round footballer, if it wasn’t for the injuries he had earlier in his career. I would take him. If he finishes the season in the form he’s in right now, there’s no way you can’t take him because he’s only going there for a month, it ain’t like we’re saying to him he has to play a full season, you’ve got to be ready and that role he can do that, coming in and out, be a support act for someone like Harry Kane."