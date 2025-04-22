'Get hold of the winger' - Rio Ferdinand issues advice to struggling Rasmus Hojlund as £72m Man Utd striker's misery continues with blank against Wolves
Rio Ferdinand has issued some advice to struggling Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund after the forward drew another blank against Wolves.
- Ferdinand issued advice to Hojlund
- Danish forward has scored just three league goals this season
- Cost Red Devils £72m in 2023