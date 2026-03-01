'This is ridiculous!' - Igor Tudor labels Fulham star a 'cheat' after Tottenham's latest damaging London derby defeat

Following the final whistle, Tudor did not hold back when asked about the decisive first goal, pointing the finger at the lack of consistency from the Premier League's match officials and suggesting Jimenez "cheated". He said: "Of course it's a foul, I think. Nine out of 10 people will say it's a foul, I believe, because it's so obvious, you know. Sometimes they don't understand it's enough, even small contact, you know, if it gives you an advantage to score the goal, you need to cancel this, finish it. It's not about a normal duel when he's soft, no, when he pushes with the hands and don't watch the ball, no. Sometimes it's just easy to get advantage."

The Croatian manager continued his tirade, claiming the referee’s decision was ridiculous given the impact on the game. Tudor added: "So, this is ridiculous to not give the foul, because the consequence is too big. It's not a small foul in the middle of the pitch, it's a goal after. So, there is a logic in that, so the referee, beautiful thing to keep playing here, let's play strong, duel, it's fantastic, I like it. But there is a logic, if the goal is, because he take advantage, not thinking about football, he was not thinking about the ball, he was thinking how to cheat. So, he cheated the player with pushing and they scored the goal. So, it's a logic, it's a cheating and there's the foul. It's not the thing of duel and they want that here is a football is more, you know, tough and we like the duels, it's nothing with that. So, there was no logic in this decision and logic is above everything, after come other things."