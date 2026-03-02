Getty Images Sport
Riccardo Calafiori reveals dream of Roma return as Arsenal star explains how struggles under Jose Mourinho sparked exit from Serie A side
Arsenal struggles and Roma dream
The versatile Italy international traded Bologna for the Emirates Stadium in a high-profile move in 2025 and remains highly rated by manager Mikel Arteta, but a combination of hip and muscular injuries heavily limited his playing time in his debut season. Consequently, the 23-year-old has managed just 1,600 minutes on the pitch across all competitions this season. This challenging period has led him to reflect on the path that took him away from the Stadio Olimpico. Speaking candidly on the Supernova podcast, Calafiori confessed: "Yes, I would like to return to Roma. Obviously I can't plan my entire career right now, but I would like to return because I left it halfway."
The Bodo Glimt turning point
Calafiori’s departure from Roma remains a point of contention for many supporters, who watched a homegrown talent slip through the net. The defender revealed that his relationship with then-manager Jose Mourinho shifted dramatically following a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League. It was a night that effectively ended his chances of breaking into the starting eleven permanently, leading to a frustrating loan spell at Genoa.
Recalling that difficult period, Calafiori explained: "I started the first six months with Mourinho, at the beginning it went quite well and I played as a starter. After the 6-1 against Bodo Glimt I didn't play anymore and I wanted to have more space." He added: "I went to Genoa on loan, the situation was complicated. Inside me I never resigned myself, but the idea remained in my head. At that moment I was really down."
From Basel rejection to Bologna stardom
While Roma eventually went on to lift the Conference League trophy in 2022, Calafiori quickly found himself surplus to requirements. He admitted that leaving Italy for Swiss side Basel was a bitter pill to swallow initially. However, it ultimately proved to be the catalyst for the career transformation that saw him become one of Europe's most coveted ball-playing defenders at Bologna, earning his spot in the national team.
Reflecting on his exit, the defender admitted: "Roma won the Conference League and the guys who played in my place did very well, so there was no more space for me. Then Roma sold me to Basel and at first I wasn't happy." He continued: "But when I accepted the fact that I had to take a step back I understood that it would be the right place for me. For a young player it was perfect to find continuity there."
Navigating life at the Emirates Stadium
While the allure of Rome remains incredibly strong, Calafiori is currently focused on navigating a highly competitive environment at Arsenal. With the Gunners battling Manchester City for the Premier League title, the Italian has found himself competing closely with the likes of Piero Hincapie for a starting spot in Arteta's backline. Despite the ongoing challenges of adapting to English football and dealing with various fitness setbacks, the defender maintains a positive outlook.
He acknowledges that the opportunity to play in England was simply too significant to turn down, even if his heart remains deeply rooted in Italy. Speaking about his rapid rise, he noted: "What I experienced and what we experienced in Bologna is something incredible, but how can you say no to the Premier League?" Still, he added hopefully about Roma: "I would like to return to celebrate under the Curva Sud in front of the fans."
