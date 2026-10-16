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‘We really didn’t want to do it’ - Riccardo Calafiori reveals why Arsenal stars considered SKIPPING Premier League trophy parade despite 'best day of my life' claim
A bittersweet end to an unforgettable campaign
Arsenal secured the 2025-26 Premier League crown in dramatic fashion. The squad gathered at their training ground to watch Manchester City face Bournemouth, knowing a favourable result for the Cherries would mathematically seal the championship. City ultimately dropped points, sparking wild celebrations for Mikel Arteta's men.
However, their campaign concluded on a heartbreaking note in Hungary shortly after. The Gunners suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, shattering their dreams of lifting Europe's most coveted prize.
A scheduled open-top bus parade in north London awaited the team just hours after their European heartbreak. The rapid turnaround left the squad emotionally drained as they boarded their flight back to England.
- AFP
Reliving a birthday title triumph
Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Calafiori reflected on the surreal experience of clinching the title on a personal milestone. "It’s hard to explain, but it was incredibly satisfying and also a great relief for the entire club and the Arsenal family," he said. "All the players were together that night, at the training ground, watching Manchester City against Bournemouth.
"And we were all together celebrating. It was just amazing. It’s the best day of my life, for sure, because it was also my birthday. It was crazy."
The 24-year-old also fondly recalled an earlier, unexpected triumph that helped shape his winning mentality. "I won some trophies, even before I played for Roma, which was my first professional team," he continued. "There’s one I always remember, which is not that important, but for me it was. When I was 13 or 14 I was already playing for Roma, but I also played for my school. We were in a big tournament where you play against other schools in Rome and we got to the final, and then won this prestigious tournament.
"I’m still really grateful for this because I’ve got great memories of it. My team-mates, were also my classmates, we had a mixed team with one girl in our side as well, and I don’t think we were expected to win it. But we did really well. It was difficult but we came together as a really good team and we won it."
Overcoming European heartbreak to celebrate
The euphoria of their domestic triumph was heavily diluted by the cruel nature of their European collapse against PSG. The morning after the final, the prospect of celebrating felt impossible for a devastated Arsenal dressing room.
"Even the parade. It would have been a little complicated, because it was the morning after losing the Champions League final, and some of us were talking on the plane back from Hungary, saying we really didn’t want to do it," Calafiori added.
"But then when we saw how many people were there, we freaked out! In the end, it was the right thing to do, because it was still an incredible season for us. You can’t let that Champions League final condition you - you have to see the bigger picture, and it was amazing."
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Looking ahead to another title charge
Calafiori has already made a blistering start to his third season at the Emirates Stadium. The versatile defender recently celebrated two major milestones, netting his first home goal for the Gunners alongside his maiden international strike for Italy.
As Arsenal look to defend their Premier League crown and avenge their European shortcomings, Calafiori's growing influence will be vital. The Gunners must now channel the resilience shown during that bittersweet parade as they embark on another gruelling campaign across multiple fronts.
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