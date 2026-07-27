Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah's proposed Besiktas transfer is set to collapse

The pursuit of Salah by Turkish heavyweight Besiktas has hit a significant stalemate, with the club's leadership confirming a halt in discussions. The Egyptian international, who became a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Anfield on June 30, was previously thought to be closing in on a move to Istanbul, with the club ready to pay annual wages worth a staggering €12.5m to secure his signature.

New complications have emerged regarding commercial rights and representative fees that Besiktas are unwilling to meet. Specifically, the share of revenue from shirt sales and the commission requested by Salah’s agent have proven to be the final hurdles.

Besiktas sporting director Onder Ozen recently addressed the situation, stating: "For a while now, speculation about Mohamed Salah has increased. The matter has been discussed from every angle. There are things we want to clarify regarding it. We made contact with Salah. That also included a model for financing the deal.