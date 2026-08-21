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Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho says he would NEVER sign Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid
Mourinho snubs Barcelona's golden boy
In a summer that has seen the Spanish capital buzzing with the return of the legendary Portuguese tactician, Mourinho has wasted no time in drawing battle lines. Despite Yamal boasting staggering three La Liga crowns of his fledgling career, coupled with Euro and World Cup titles, the Real Madrid boss is adamant that the 19-year-old does not have a place in his plans.
Yamal registered 42 goal contributions in 45 games last season, establishing himself as one of the frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. However, when asked by El Chiringuito if he would like to bring the Blaugrana sensation to the Bernabeu, Mourinho was blunt: "No. He’s a great player, without a doubt, a young player with unbelievable potential. To be a European and world champion at his age isn't normal, but we’ve got a top-class squad here; I wouldn't make room for anyone. These are my boys now. And my players are the best."
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The rise of Yan Diomande
Part of Mourinho's confidence stems from the club's own massive summer investment. Real Madrid recently secured the signature of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a fee reaching a record-breaking €140m. The Ivorian international is expected to occupy the right-wing berth this season, while Vinicius Junior continues his dominance on the opposite flank after rejecting a lucrative move to Arsenal.
Discussing the former RB Leipzig starlet, Mourinho explained: "Finding a wide player [like Diomande] who is quick, aggressive, and can play on both flanks isn't easy, it's incredibly tough. On top of that, he's young, has room to develop, and has many years ahead of him at Real Madrid... I analyse the player's profile and what he can bring to my team, and on that basis, I said: 'Yes, I want him.'"
Flick's tactical shift at Barcelona
While Mourinho prepares his Galacticos, Barcelona are dealing with a changing of the guard under Hansi Flick. Following the high-profile departures of Robert Lewandowski to the Chicago Fire and Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, Yamal is expected to take on even more responsibility.
Despite the fierce rivalry, Mourinho did offer a rare moment of praise for the work being done at Barcelona. When questioned about the current state of Flick’s team, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss admitted: "Yes, I do [like them]. They're doing a brilliant job. Flick, Deco, and obviously the players... I like what I'm seeing."
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Battle for La Liga supremacy
The upcoming campaign is set to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with Yamal and Diomande representing the next generation of global icons. Real Madrid are desperate to knock Barcelona off their perch after Flick led the club to consecutive domestic titles.
As the 2026-27 season kicks off, the pressure will be on Diomande to justify his massive price tag and prove Mourinho right for ignoring the world's most valuable teenager. For Yamal, the challenge will be to continue his historic trajectory and show the Real Madrid boss exactly what he is missing.
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