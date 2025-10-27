Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Bayern Munich think Harry Kane's wife Kate will be 'trump card' when it comes to striker's future amid talk of Premier League return
- Getty Images Sport
Kane has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form for Bayern
Kane has been in brilliant goalscoring form for Bayern this season. The striker is the current top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, having scored 12 times in just eight games. Sitting comfortably at the top of the table, five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, Bayern also won their opening three Champions League fixtures against Chelsea, Pafos and Club Brugge, while they also defeated Stuttgart in the German Super Cup and 3. Liga outfit Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup. Kane scored an incredible 20 goals in those 13 games in all competitions.
Striker also played key role in firing England to the 2026 World Cup
The former Tottenham forward has also been in fine form for England, scoring six goals in as many qualifiers to help the Three Lions reach the 2026 World Cup. Kane found the back of the net twice in the first half as Thomas Tuchel’s men booked their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Latvia on 14 October.
- Getty Images Sport
Kane can trigger exit clause before end of January
Such is Kane’s remarkable form in front of goal that Bayern are keen to keep hold of him beyond next summer. While the 32-year-old is currently contracted to the European heavyweights until 2027, German newspaper BILD claims he can trigger an exit clause before the end of January which would allow him to leave next summer for £56.7 million (€65m/$76m).
Kane's wife Kate is believed to be settled in Munich
However, the same report claims that Bayern are relaxed over the situation because Kane’s wife, Kate, is settled in Germany. The pair, who married in 2019 and have two sons and two daughters together, are believed to have more privacy in Munich compared to England.
Opening up about how quickly he and his family settled in Munich, Kane said earlier this year: “The way the people welcomed us was extraordinary. It touched us deeply as a family - not just me, but all of us. The children go to school and love it. My wife feels very comfortable too. We truly enjoy every second.”
And in a post on Instagram following her husband’s debut season at Bayern, in which he scored 44 goals in 45 games, Kate wrote in May 2024: “Loved taking the kids on to the pitch yesterday. They loved it! The fans cheering all their goals also made it special and the way we’ve been welcomed into the club and the city has made a big difference.”
- Getty Images Sport
England captain linked with PL return in attempt to surpass Shearer
Kane has regularly been linked with a move back to England in an attempt to become the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer. The attacker is currently just 48 goals away from achieving the record, after scoring 213 times for Tottenham before joining Bayern. Alan Shearer currently holds the record, having scored 260 Premier League goals across spells with Newcastle and Blackburn.
However, after scoring a brace against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on 26 September, Kane revealed he was open to signing a new contract with Bayern, saying: "We can certainly talk about that. I have almost two years left. It's not like I'm in the final year of my contract and anyone is panicking. I'm fine. The club is fine. I think they're happy with me, and I'm happy with hem. Those discussions can take place.”
Bayern's next matches: Koln and PSG are up next for Kane
Kane and Bayern are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Koln in the second round of the German Cup. Kompany’s side then play host to Bayer Leverkusen in the league on Saturday, before locking horns with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on 4 November. Kane is the current joint-top goalscorer in Europe’s premier club competition, with he and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe having scored five times each.
Advertisement