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Revealed: Two conditions that AC Milan must meet in order for Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric to agree contract extension at 40 years of age
Modric considers San Siro stay
According to Calciomercato.it, Modric is willing to prolong his Italian adventure beyond the upcoming expiration of his current deal on June 30. Having initially joined the club on July 14 last year, the 40-year-old holds an option to extend his contract until 2027. The veteran midfielder has experienced an excellent personal campaign, impressing everyone with his remarkable professionalism. He has successfully adapted to a more defensive role than he traditionally played during his illustrious career at Real Madrid. However, AC Milan have to secure two specific requirements to convince the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner to officially commit to playing another year in the famous red and black shirt.
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Impressive debut season numbers
The primary condition for the Croatian to stay is Champions League qualification. The iconic playmaker desperately wants to feature in Europe’s premier club competition next season. Missing out would likely force him to reconsider his options. Despite his age, Modric has proven his enduring quality across 36 total appearances this term, accumulating 2,836 minutes on the pitch. His impact was particularly felt in Serie A, where he contributed two goals and three assists over 33 matches. He also made brief cameos in the Italy Cup and Supercoppa Italiana. Sunday’s final day clash against Cagliari therefore carries enormous significance, as a top-four finish would instantly satisfy his desire for elite European football.
The Allegri factor
The second major condition is the continuation of Allegri as head coach. The relationship between the tactician and Modric has developed into a strong mutual appreciation over the course of the season, and the player's desire to stay is intrinsically linked to working under the same manager. The coach has greatly appreciated his willingness to embrace new tactical responsibilities without complaint. In fact, the bond between them runs so deep that the midfielder has been mentioned as a potential future member of the coaching staff once he decides to hang up his boots. Ultimately, these two conditions are deeply intertwined, as securing European football will likely guarantee the manager keeps his job anyway.
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What next for the midfielder?
AC Milan have their fate in their own hands on Sunday. Once his club future is settled, Modric will turn his attention to the World Cup with Croatia. Following warm-up friendlies against Belgium on June 2 and Slovenia on June 7, he will lead his nation in Group L against England on June 17, Panama on June 23, and Ghana on June 27.