Revealed: Staggering sum spent by Man City on defensive reinforcements since appointing Pep Guardiola
Money well spent in Manchester
The scale of that investment has been matched by plenty of success on the pitch. Since Guardiola’s arrival, City have won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and the Club World Cup. While not every signing has worked out, the overall strategy has delivered significant dominance both domestically and in Europe.
Not all defensive arrivals featured for the first team, with six failing to make a competitive appearance. Even so, City have often recovered value, selling players such as Yan Couto, Pedro Porro and former Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari for a profit.
Guehi’s potential arrival has been driven in part by necessity. City moved for the England international following a run of injuries to key defenders, with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol all sidelined. Gvardiol recently underwent surgery after breaking his shinbone, leaving Guardiola with limited central options during a demanding schedule across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups. At times, Abdulkodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake and Max Alleyne have been the manager’s only recognised senior centre-backs.
City's best buys under Pep
Gvardiol remains one of the standout examples of City’s defensive recruitment. Signed from RB Leipzig for £77m, he is Guardiola’s second-most expensive acquisition and has quickly established himself as a regular, capable of operating at both left-back and centre-back. His goalscoring threat has added another dimension, though his current injury is expected to keep him out for an extended period.
Dias, brought in from Benfica for £65m in 2020, transformed City’s back line almost immediately. He was named Premier League Player of the Year in his debut campaign and later played a central role in the Champions League triumph in 2023. Stones, signed from Everton in 2016, has been a constant presence throughout Guardiola’s reign, overcoming repeated injury setbacks to remain a key figure during major successes - although this season has been more of a struggle.
Elsewhere, Kyle Walker became one of the league’s most reliable right-backs following his move from Tottenham, while Nathan Ake provided valuable versatility across the defence after arriving from Bournemouth. Aymeric Laporte enjoyed several trophy-laden seasons before departing for Al-Nassr, and Joao Cancelo’s spell at the Etihad mixed individual brilliance with an eventual breakdown in his relationship with Guardiola.
Standards still high at the Etihad
nearlyWith all the spending across Guardiola's near 10 years in charge, the standards set by the Spaniard have always remained as high as ever, a topic the head coach covered in his weekly press conference. He said: "If you don't win, you are sacked. If we don't win, I would be sacked. We won a lot, that's why I am sitting here. There is no other secret. Another club after last season I would not be here anymore. They are more patient maybe because what we did in the past as well. We had three months that was really poor. The past was really good so that is why I am still here. Without John [Stones], Ruben [Dias], Josko [Gvardiol] we are in a difficult situation for a long, long period. Ruben will be back soon. Josko, no. John hopefully we will see."
What comes next?
Next up for City is a tough test away to rivals Manchester United, it what will be Michael Carrick's first game in charge. The Cityzens remain just six points off league leaders Arsenal, and will be hoping to keep pace with the Gunners and also hope that they slip up away to Nottingham Forest over the weekend.
